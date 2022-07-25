Prince Philip’s messy mustard prank landed him in ‘a lot of trouble’ with Queen

Prince Philip was always known for being quick-witted and having a great sense of humour. However, the Iron Duke also used to play pranks on members of the Firm.

Philip, who passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, had one prank which tickled others in the Royal Family in particular.

Speaking during the BBC documentary ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’, Prince William and other members of the Firm revealed how the prank would land the Duke of Edinburgh in hot water with the Queen.

The Duke of Cambridge said: “Instead of like a mustard pot we’d have a mustard tube, a squeezy mustard tube.

“And then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling.”

JUST IN: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home ‘targeted by intruders’ in security breach