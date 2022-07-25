PS Plus August 2022 free PS4 and PS5 games: Modern Warfare, Mass Effect, Nier and NFS

PlayStation Plus subscribers are counting down to the reveal of the free PS4 and PS5 games for August 2022. PS Plus Essential subscribers will be able to download a combination of three PS4 and PS5 games on the morning of August 2. The line-up will be announced the week before, on the afternoon of July 27. Express Online will cover the reveal, so check back at 4.30pm on Wednesday for the official line-up of games. In the meantime, fans have been having fun predicting the free PS4 and PS5 games for August 2022.

As part of the traditional monthly predictions thread on Reddit, fans are predicting that Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) will headline the Essential games line-up.

According to Reddit users, other possible games coming to PS Plus include Nier Automata, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Need for Speed Heat.

In terms of first-party PlayStation games, notable mentions include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Spider-Man Remastered, Miles Morales, The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

Other popular picks include Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes, MLB The Show 22, No Man’s Sky, Devil May Cry 5 and Kingdom Come Deliverance.

And it wouldn’t be a monthly predictions thread without somebody mentioning The Order 1886. Maybe one day!