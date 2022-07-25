‘Quality time with Queen’ Royal Family ‘preparing’ for Archie and Lilibet’s return to UK





It comes after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly extended an olive branch to the couple inviting them to Balmoral in Scotland, during the summer break. The 96-year-old Queen travelled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral on Thursday, for the start of her traditional summer break, which could last ten weeks.

Members of the Royal Family are invited to spend time with her at Balmoral every summer, and, according to the Sun, this invitation has now reached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly likely to accept the invitation and travel from the US back to the UK, as staff have been told to expect them and preparations have kicked off. A Balmoral insider said: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.“ And added: “They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Should they come, this will be their second travel to the UK in two years, after the couple stepped down from senior members of the Firm and moved to California, US. The Sussexes appeared in London during the celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month, when their one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, reportedly met her grandmother, the Queen, for the first time. Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen. They barely had 15 minutes with her at the Jubilee.” But another source told the Sun: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.” Scotland has been a welcome place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day, where they relax and enjoy country pursuits in the stunning setting of the Scottish highlands. READ MORE: Harry created his potential without ‘penny from British taxpayers

But things were very different with Baroness Thatcher, who reportedly found the traditional September weekend at Balmoral painful. One observer wrote: “A weekend in the country with aristocrats who enjoy riding, shooting, sports and games is Thatcher’s idea of torture.” Mrs Thatcher could not abide the charades that she was expected to play after dinner at Balmoral. During a gathering of six of her premiers, the Queen once joked about “the party games which some of you have so nobly endured at Balmoral”.