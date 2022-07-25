Categories
Red-Hot Early Buzz for ‘The Gray Man’ Could Put Netflix Back in the Black


Well, it’s here. The Gray Man — a bland title indeed for a $200 million action film studded with big names, exotic locations, endless explosions, and mountain-high expectations — arrived on Netflix this weekend, designed to lift the suddenly struggling streaming service days after it reported its worst-ever quarterly subscriber losses.

David Bloom

(Image credit: David Bloom)

After a perfunctory week-long release in 450 theaters, the film hit the streaming service’s 220 million subscribers just in time to set them chatting like mad on social media about its relative merits. Who says a straight-to-streaming movie can’t command the zeitgeist? 





