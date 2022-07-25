RendezVerse adds two venues to Web3 development program

The Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Center and ijVENUES have agreed terms to enter the RendezVerse development program, which focuses on ‘modernising’ the MICE industry.

RendezVerse states that the program will use Web3 to connect buyers and venue sales teams virtually inside the venue’s ‘digital twin’, thereby reducing pre-event travel.

The platform has stated that, while its current aim is to facilitate meetings in virtual replicas of venues, its overall goal is to expand into virtually hosted events.

RendezVerse has said that they already have a directory of buyers and venues, which The Mövenpick Hotel and ijVENUES have now joined. The partnership will make the venues visible to over 60,000 meeting and event buyers globally, according to the platform.

Through the RV development program, event organisers working with the venues will be able to plan their events virtually. These will include details such as décor, menus, presentation formats, and schedules.

On the new partnership Mark Brown, RendezVerse COO, said; “This is our first joint collaboration and gives us more scope with which to develop our platform.”

“The partnership between the two businesses is further evidence that major venues can see the value of investing in VR technology that makes them more productive and lowers their carbon footprint.”