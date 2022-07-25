‘So good!’ Louise Redknapp flashes toned stomach in black crop top at Northern Pride

Louise Redknapp, 47, has taken to Instagram to share snaps of herself in high spirits as she attended Northern Pride. The star put her toned physique on full display.

The former WAG looked glamorous as she posed, leaning against a doorway in a black crop top and matching dark jeans before she took to the stage at Newcastle’s Town Moor.

Louise also had a cream jacket which she wore over her outfit, donning a black Gucci belt to finish.

She accessorised with gold jewellery and layered necklaces.

She wrote in the caption of her post: “Thank you Newcastle! It was so good to be back up north!

“Northern Pride you were amazing thanks for coming out, having a great time and singing along and luckily the sunshine came out in the end.

“Next stop… Flackstock tomorrow.”