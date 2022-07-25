Categories
Showbiz

‘Tell him all the time’ Carol Kirkwood quips fiance’s ‘lucky to have her’ after engagement


However, in some resurfaced interviews the presenter did explain why she chose to keep him hidden. 

Last year, she detailed: “He’s only a secret boyfriend because I never talk about him.

“I always feel that through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.”

Carol added: “I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”





