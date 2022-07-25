The Most Popular Cities in the United States for Movies | Film Threat

Movies transport you to a fantasy world. A successful movie includes smart dialogue, fantastic acting scenes, a unique script, beautiful pictures, and the right music. However, a feature that may not be that present for the audience is the film’s location, which could have a massive impact on the public’s perception and can even stay in the fantasy of most audiences.

The United States is the ultimate movie creator, which means the usual sets for the motion pictures are found all over the country. Many won’t recognize the locations, but they could have an impact on the movie’s script and the overall story for the characters. Explore the most popular sites for Hollywood movies in the following lines.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco has become a favorite movie set for most films, and is also an expensive city to live in. The gorgeous scenic hills and Victorian homes show a unique skyline. Also, the city’s undulating streets allow different shots. Some movie classics such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Blue Jasmine, and American Graffiti have been filmed here due to the beautiful landscape. In addition, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes used the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The city is perfect for showing gambling, partying, and adult fun movies. Most comedies looking to focus on adult humor will usually pick Las Vegas as a location. If the movie you’re about to see features gambling, it’s likely that it was shot in Las Vegas. Some films that have been shot here include The Hangover series, Iron Man, No Country for Old Men, and Casino.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is the most historic location in the United States and is known as the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia has been a witness to historical moments for the US. Therefore, it’s easy to see movies in Philadelphia looking at the country’s origins. In National Treasures, you can identify plenty of the city’s famous landmarks. Other relevant films include Rocky and Philadelphia, which couldn’t have existed without the city’s incredible landscape. Can you imagine a different scene of Rocky climbing those stairs?

New Orleans, Louisiana

Another city you can’t miss is New Orleans, which has risen to relevant prominence within the movie industry. Recently, New Orleans has become a favorite for most film directors. Its famous streets, relaxing atmosphere, and fantastic urban landscape make it the perfect place to shoot a movie. Its low-cost rate is another reason several films have been shot here, such as Jurassic World, Django Unchained, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Some TV series, like American Horror Story and True Detective, were shot in New Orleans.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta has been receiving movie directors for years due to its healthy tax credits that promote filmmakers to shoot there. It provides a major competitive advantage over other cities in the United States. In addition, it offers numerous sites for all types of movie sets. The landscape and gentle people make it a place to have a relaxing filming experience. Nowadays, Atlanta is the third most used filming location. Some major flicks shot in New Orleans are Baby Driver, Black Panthers, and The Hunger Games (except for the first part).

