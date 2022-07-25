The One Show fans fume over ’embarrassing’ David Harbour interview ‘What’s the point!’

Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas welcomed two Hollywood stars onto Monday’s The One Show as David Harbour and Bill Pullman discussed starring in Theresa Rebeck’s Mad House. However, BBC viewers took to Twitter to complain the show had not allocated enough time to the interview.
Stranger Things actor David and Bill joined Alex and Jermaine in the studio from the beginning of the instalment.
However, it wasn’t until later on in the programme that the presenters quizzed the actors on their new West End show.
@JoannePape tweeted: “#TheOneShow spent way too much time on the boring Commonwealth Games than the amazing guests they had in the studio. What a wasted opportunity.”
@chrisb99_uk questioned: “What’s the point of having guests on but not even talking to them? 20 mins in #theoneshow.”
“I remember when we were doing the first season, we were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20 and halfway through I remember my hair person going up to me when we were shooting episode four and she said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work.’
“I was like, ‘What!’ so by the time we wrapped I didn’t think we’d get a second season.
“[I thought] we’d be the first Netflix show to never get a second season, we thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.”
Opening up on their new West End show, Bill joked that at the centre of the plot the two characters “just don’t hug enough”.
David explained: “We play father and son, he’s a horrible person and I’m a very sympathetic character.
The Stranger Things star described Bill’s character as a “patriarch” and “horrible man”.
“He’s divvying up at the end of his life this money that he thinks he has and I’m the son who’s a bit unstable that’s always taken care of him and the other family members descend onto the house and it becomes this family comedy/drama.”
The One Show airs on BBC One on weekdays at 7pm.
