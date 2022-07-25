The One Show fans fume over ’embarrassing’ David Harbour interview ‘What’s the point!’

Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas welcomed two Hollywood stars onto Monday’s The One Show as David Harbour and Bill Pullman discussed starring in Theresa Rebeck’s Mad House. However, BBC viewers took to Twitter to complain the show had not allocated enough time to the interview.

Stranger Things actor David and Bill joined Alex and Jermaine in the studio from the beginning of the instalment.

However, it wasn’t until later on in the programme that the presenters quizzed the actors on their new West End show.

@JoannePape tweeted: “#TheOneShow spent way too much time on the boring Commonwealth Games than the amazing guests they had in the studio. What a wasted opportunity.”

@chrisb99_uk questioned: “What’s the point of having guests on but not even talking to them? 20 mins in #theoneshow.”

