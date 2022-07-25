The Passengers by Will Ashon — voices of present-day Britain

Before he committed himself to writing full-time, Will Ashon enjoyed a successful career as the founder of the Big Dada record label, where he worked with influential UK rap artists such as Wiley and Roots Manuva. Ashon’s previous book, Chamber Music (2019), was a sui generis study of Enter the Wu-Tang and the cultural influences and social forces that fed into the American hip-hop group’s seminal debut album.

In his third full-length work of non-fiction, The Passengers, Ashon is again in the realm of rhythm and remix, exploring the possibilities of collage and juxtaposing multiple voices to create an oral snapshot of present-day Britain.

The book is comprised of 180 chapters that range in length from a single line to five pages. These are based on interviews Ashon conducted between 2018 and 2021, using methods including sending letters to random addresses, recording conversations while hitchhiking and contacting strangers online. There are overlaps, echoes and dissonances between the interviewees’ accounts, and Ashon preserves their idiolects on the page: “Everybody in this world, we are like the [speaks French] passagers, you know,” says one interviewee. “We passagers. We’re going, we just don’t know the place we stop.”

The Passengers begins and ends with the same sentence (“I want to stay and stay and never go”) and, initially, the sense is of ennui, that these are the testimonies of people exhausted by the upheavals of the past few years. There is plenty about the pandemic, from somebody who nearly died of Covid, a single parent whose son’s education was interrupted at a crucial stage, and others who saw in the suspension of ordinary routines an opportunity to rethink their priorities. Some merely welcomed the quiet and solitude of lockdowns. All would probably agree with the person who says: “I feel very different from who I was in December 2019.”

Ashon’s interviewees discuss growing up, parenthood, secrets, sex, racism, work, addiction, religion, music, ageing and more. They are often surprising. One describes using their metal detector on Margate beach with the kind of meandering banality (“It’s a good hobby”) that you would expect from a narrator in a Kazuo Ishiguro novel, before revealing: “I’ve been here since 2003. Just after the war in Iraq. We’re from Mosul.” Elsewhere, asylum seekers and refugees convey their experiences with devastating economy: “No language, no friend, no money. Sleep in park, sleep in some cars, sleep in some squats. Four years street homeless.”

This is not a depressing book because, as well as harrowing stories, it contains humour and eccentricity, as with the man who frets about his baldness (“I feel like a man with luscious floppy hair in a bald man’s body”) before asking Ashon: “How’s your hairline?” When things take a speculative turn, the experience can be akin to getting cornered at a party by somebody who wants to share with you their vision for society, but the boring passages don’t last long and are at least authentic. The variety of voices collected here reminds us of the uniqueness of every individual’s perspective.

The Passengers may look freewheeling at first glance but Ashon is a deft prose sculptor, working hard behind the scenes so that we can hear his interviewees’ voices clearly as we read (there is a compelling audiobook to be made of The Passengers, though it may require a large cast), and creating a structure in which improvisation and serendipity thrive. It is an artful addition to the oral history genre, which writers as different as Svetlana Alexievich and Craig Taylor have used to capture the multiplicity of modern life, and to Ashon’s oeuvre, which continues on its engrossing and unpredictable path.

The Passengers by Will Ashon, Faber £14.99, 384 pages

