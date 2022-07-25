The Real Reason So Many Dragon Ball Z Movies Contradict the Canon

It isn’t easy to place the Dragon Ball Z movies neatly along the canon timeline. There are too many plotlines that shouldn’t be possible for where the story should be at. These inconsistencies are common and rampant, but there’s a reason for all of them– it has to do with how Toei Animation perceived the then-ongoing manga.

Each movie was written as though there would be a quick return to the status quo. This would suggest that the current villain is vanquished, lasting peace had been restored to the Earth, and the Z Fighters who hadn’t died yet were all still alive. Since the movies all premiered in the middle of arcs, the writers needed to ensure that they wouldn’t give too much away about the future of the story for anime-only fans. At the same time, they might not have been certain how an arc would end, especially if not even the manga was done with it. Thus, they wrote the movies based on where everybody would assume things were going. This improvisational approach to writing the movies can be felt throughout almost every DBZ movie that contradicts the timeline.





RELATED: Dragon Ball: How Did Yajirobe Meet Korin – and Why Do They Live Together?

At first, Dead Zone appears not to contradict the timeline. For the most part, it could be said to take place between the end of Dragon Ball and the beginning of DBZ. However, that wouldn’t explain how Krillin knows Gohan even though they wouldn’t meet until the start of DBZ. However, if the movie is presumed to take place during the events of DBZ after the status quo has been restored, then this change can still make sense, at least for the anime.

To properly place this movie, it’s essential to know when it premiered relative to the anime. At the time, the anime was on the filler arc showing the Z Fighters’ year of training for the Saiyan invasion. Thus, the movie can be presumed to take place after the Saiyan Saga on a timeline where both Saiyans were defeated with no major incidents or consequences. If the Saiyans were beaten without any casualties, then not only would Kami and Piccolo both still be alive, but Piccolo and Goku would still be mortal enemies. While Goku hadn’t yet been wished back to life by this point in the story, his resurrection was anticipated as soon as he died; showing him alive wouldn’t be a major spoiler. Also, since neither Gohan’s training nor his character arc in the Saiyan Saga was complete, it would make sense for him to return to being a scared little boy with occasional bursts of power.





RELATED: Dragon Ball Z: Was the Moon Ever Restored After Piccolo Blew It Up?

The only real contradiction to Dead Zone being set during DBZ is the Garlic Jr Saga of the anime. Since this arc definitively takes place after the events of the Saiyan Saga and beyond, it’s clear that the consequences of that arc happened; Vegeta is still around, Piccolo isn’t a villain anymore, and Gohan had his character arc. If the Dead Zone movie and the Garlic Jr Saga are to be taken as equal parts canon, then it would be best to consider this movie as set before the events of DBZ. In this case, Krillin knowing about Gohan is best accepted as a minor continuity error.





With that said, this way of looking at the writing for these movies can still be applied to the rest of the film series. The World’s Strongest, for example, can also be said to take place shortly after the Saiyan Saga. This movie premiered while Gohan, Krillin, and Bulma went to Namek. It seems to be written as though they found the Namekian Dragon Balls, wished everyone back, and promptly returned home.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: Who Is Stronger Between Androids 17 and 18?

A quick and easy visit to Namek would explain how this movie played out. It would explain how Gohan had that nightmare about Piccolo sacrificing himself to save him, despite Piccolo still being alive in this movie. It would also explain why Goku’s best techniques are still just the Kaio Ken x3 Kamehameha and the standard Spirit Bomb. Even if Goku isn’t the strongest in the universe anymore, he can at least call himself the world’s strongest in this movie.





The Tree of Might also acts like Namek wasn’t a big deal. This movie premiered while Goku was training to master the Gravity Machine, so he didn’t have any new techniques to show off for the movie. Despite this, he did end up using Kaio Ken x10, which the anime would soon imply that he could do. For anime fans, this would only be a minor spoiler.

RELATED: One Piece: Kid and Law Might Be Getting Dragon-Ball-Villain Character Arcs

Lord Slug premiered around the time Piccolo was fighting Frieza. This would explain why Goku could only be shown becoming a False Super Saiyan. In the anime, Super Saiyans were still just a rumor. Judging by King Kai’s reaction to the form, it seems that Goku, in this movie’s timeline, found a way to beat Frieza without the prophetic transformation. Also, only Piccolo may have been brought back by the Namekian Dragon Balls before the Dragon died, as the rest of the fallen Z Fighters are absent.





The Return of Cooler is another hard one to place without considering implying the potential authorial intent. The fact that Dende is there and Goku is alive suggests that it takes place during the 10-day wait for the Cell Games. However, that wouldn’t explain why Goku and Vegeta were only Super Saiyans with no signs of ascension. Piccolo isn’t stronger than either of them despite fusing with Kami, Gohan has his long hair again, and Trunks isn’t part of the group.

RELATED: Deku’s Training With Gran Torino Was Just Like Gohan in the Cell Games Saga

What does explain most of these inconsistencies, however, is when the movie premiered relative to the show. The movie came out when the Z Fighters were battling Android 20. If the movie writers didn’t want to spoil anything, they would have had to write The Return of Cooler as though the Z Fighters were able to defeat the androids without the complications to the story brought on by Cell. If that happened, Goku and the gang would have all the time they’d need to fight Meta-Cooler on New Namek. Dende’s presence at this point can be seen as a slight oversight as he wasn’t supposed to arrive on Earth yet.





Similar logic applies to Super Android 13. Supposedly, this movie takes place before Goku took the Saiyans to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. However, if the androids are defeated without consequence, this movie can happen at any time.

Movies set around the time of the Buu Saga are tough to place. Since there’s no real downtime in this arc, Bio-Broly and Fusion Reborn can’t possibly happen. Furthermore, since Broly– Second Coming involved the use of the Dragon Balls, it can’t be set anywhere within four months of this arc. The only way for any of these movies to exist is if major events of the Buu Saga never happened.RELATED: 5 Anime Characters Who ‘Successfully’ Failed Upwards

These movies could also work if Majin Buu is presumed to have been defeated sooner than expected. For Broly– Second Coming to work, Buu couldn’t have been revived. Similarly, Bio-Broly can only happen if Goku and the others beat Buu before Goten and Trunks ever needed to try. Fusion Reborn implies that Gotenks or Gohan defeated Super Buu, which would explain why Goku and Vegeta were left dead. Truly, the world would be a better place without Buu.

Besides this, only a few movies seem to fit neatly in the timeline. Cooler’s Revenge presumably takes place during the three-year training session for the androids. Broly– The Legendary Super Siyan supposedly takes place during the wait for the Cell Games. Bojack Unbound and Wrath of the Dragon ate set after the defeat of Cell and Buu, respectively. These movies could be placed on timelines when major canon events either didn’t happen or happened sooner than expected, but they don’t have to be.

Generally speaking, the aim for writing the DBZ movies seems to involve an optimal, uncontroversial ending to ongoing events. Even if the writers somehow knew absolutely everything Akira Toriyama was going to write ahead of time, it’s unlikely that they would make too many changes. The setup for each of these movies was deliberate and planned, and they did a pretty good job for what they were meant to accomplish.