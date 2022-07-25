These top European Football Clubs joined the NFT, Metaverse game in 2022



The crypto-football crossover is not new. Fan-tokens have been existing in the space for a while, tight-knitting the intersectional community together. Then, as the NFT and metaverse spaces shaped up gradually, the herd started trying and testing the same.

NFTs, on their part, aid in keeping iconic match moments evergreen. Alongside, they give collectors access to a bunch of membership perks. The same usually ranges from voting on club decisions, rewards, and merchandise designs to benefitting from other unique experiences.

Now, a few hours back, AC Milan announced its partnership with Sorare, officially entering into the latter’s NFT-based fantasy football game. Sorare, on its part, will facilitate player buys, sell, trades, and manage a virtual team with digital player cards. The game is blockchain technology-based and it is based on Ethereum. The official update released read,

“Starting from the 2022-23 season, over 2 million registered users will be able to collect, trade, and play with digital cards from AC Milan, strengthening even further the connection between the international Rossoneri fans and the Club they love in the digital world.”

The new partnership is a significant development for AC Milan in its “wider Web 3.0 strategy.” Per the announcement, the Club is moving further into the NFT world by working with experts to create unique digital experiences for its fans. The same also intends to give them additional access, and ownership and bring them even closer to their club.

Well, AC Milan is not the only club in the NFT/metaverse space. A bunch of others already exist in the space, and in this article, we will discuss the same.

List of clubs that are in the NFT and metaverse space already

Liverpool

The LFC Heroes Club is an NFT collection of NFTs that opens doors for LFC fans to be more involved in the game by providing them with digital assets and access to a larger community. Designed in conjunction with Sotheby’s, it intends to improve, both, online and offline fan experiences

Each of the 24 members of the men’s team is represented by an NFT collectible. Some aspects of their appearance are generated by an algorithm to create distinctive looks. Members of this collection have access to a community forum, LFC experiences, virtual gatherings, competitions, and discounts on LFC merchandise, among other benefits.

Heroes! 🙌 Yesterday was monumental for the Heroes Club and the beginning of something special! On behalf of the team, thank you for joining us on this journey! We can’t wait to build this community together with you all. ❤️ Now, the plan for today’s game + REVEAL INFO… 👇 pic.twitter.com/TU3jtHrveO — LFC Heroes Club 🦸⚽ (@LFCHeroesClub) April 5, 2022

Manchester City

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Manchester City and its new partner Sony had begun building a virtual replica of the Etihad Stadium. The same is set to be the team’s central hub in the metaverse.

Post the stadium is built, fans around the world will be able to visit Manchester City FC’s Etihad Stadium via their digital avatars. The partnership is expected to last three years. And Sony, on its part, hopes to establish a presence in areas where it believes consumers will eventually hop onto in large numbers.

Barcelona

Recently, Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta revealed the club’s plans to create its own crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse in order to “survive” amid competition. Back then, he’d stated,

“In recent times there has been a lot of attention to blockchain products and services such as NFTs and metaverse… We should be able to offer digital products to our members, our fans that will align with the value of the club and generate a very interesting emotional experience.”

Now, in what is the latest development, the club plans to launch its first NFT soon. In a recently released statement, it was revealed that Barca, in collaboration with BCN Visuals, has produced a “Hollywood-worthy audiovisual digital art NFT.” The same has VIP experiential benefits that “aesthetically recreates the moment of Johan Cruyff’s legendary 1973 flying kick and goal.” Alongside the said animated NFT, four more NFTs portraying a still image from the 1973 goal will also be auctioned. Bidding begins on July 29th.

Paris Saint Germain

Lionel Messi’s transfer from FC Barcelona to PSG was quite historic. The latter, paid a one-time bonus of one million euros to Messi in the form of PSG fan tokens. Well, the club didn’t stop there.

Back then in March, it was discerned that PSG also had intentions of stepping into the NFT and metaverse industry. It had done so by filing trademark applications that covered a bunch of facets. The same included crypto media; NFT-backed multimedia; virtual clothing, sports gear, and electronics, among others.

PSG is in the Metaverse! French Football Club PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN has filed a trademark application covering: ▶️ NFT backed multimedia

▶️ Crypto wallets

▶️ Managing cryptocurrency transactions

▶️ Virtual clothing, sports gear, and electronics#NFTs #Metaverse #Web3 #PSG pic.twitter.com/3YJa8vu7bw — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 21, 2022

Other clubs like Birmingham and Juventus also have their feet immersed into the NFT-metaverse space. Now, with the popularity rising, and the spaces starting to become mainstream, more clubs can be expected to hop onto the bandwagon going forward.