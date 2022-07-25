Tiger Woods spotted at Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca during family vacation

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was recently spotted at Spanish Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca during his family vacation in Spain. Tiger Woods’ vacation comes after his participation at The Open. Photos have recently surfaced on social media, where Woods and his son visited the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor took place on Sunday.

Surprisingly for many, Woods’ visit to the academy saw the 15-time Major champion waiting in a normal queue just like other visitors, as he looked around at the state-of-the-art institution that houses and trains students from different parts of the world. Woods has been on a vacation in Mallorca for a couple of days and even played some golf there with his son Charlie.

🚨Tiger at Nadal’s tennis academy today in Manacor. He lives on the island of Mallorca, Spain as well (where Tiger has been visiting) / via @Tengolf https://t.co/n8YDEpdDLy pic.twitter.com/xcjzZ2uBiH — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) July 24, 2022

Both these legends have been great fans of each other and have talked about each other in the past. Nadal had referenced Woods when he was asked about his eventual retirement with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and he where talked about how the fans would miss them like he misses watching Woods.

“I love watching Tiger Woods. Now I can’t see him play that often. In a way that is a change in my life too. I imagine that people will think the same of me, or they will think the same as fans of Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic when they are not playing,” Nadal said in a press conference during the Wimbledon Championships.

Similarly, the 46-year-old had also talked about Nadal when he was talking about playing at the highest level at an older age. He said, “You know, I think it gets harder to win as we all age. I think that when you’re in your prime, in your peak years, you have to take advantage of those opportunities so that when you get to the all-time marks, you have the opportunity.”

“I think that whether it’s Rafa or Fed or Serena, they’ve been so consistent and so dominant for such a long period of time, that’s how you get to have those all-time marks. Consistency over a long period of time is the hallmark of those records.”