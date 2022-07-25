Tommy Robredo reveals best and worst parts about being tennis pro

Former world No. 5 Tommy Robredo admits he has regrets over some of the things he did during his career but adds it’s those mistakes that have helped him become who he is today. Robredo, 40, turned pro in 1998 and retired from professional tennis this past April.

Robredo was one of the best players on the Tour in the early 2000s as he finished his career with 12 titles and was once ranked inside the top-5. “Thousands of regrets, but those regrets made me work harder day after day to improve.

I think in life everyone makes mistakes but it is from those mistakes that you learn. So yes, I have made a lot of mistakes but that has made me become who I am right now,” Robredo told Sportskeeda.

Robredo on the best and worst parts about being a tennis pro

Robredo was an active player for over two decades and he was to reveal the best and worst parts about being a tennis pro.

“The best part about it was being able to do what I always dreamed about, being one of the best in the world in what was my passion and being able to play around the world, enjoying the game while making the fans enjoy it as well, is something amazing.

The worst part was being far away from home, from friends, and all the things I had to sacrifice to become a professional athlete,” Robredo explained. Robredo’s professional career is over but he would like to remain involved in tennis going forward.

“I would love to be involved in tennis in some way but I will see in the next few months. For the moment, I want to enjoy the rest of the year and I’ll plan on something for next year,” Robredo revealed. This year, Robredo appeared in only one ATP tournament. Robredo asked for a Barcelona wildcard so he could retire there and the tournaments organizers granted him his wish.