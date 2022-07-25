Wordle 402 hints for July 26: Stumped by daily Wordle? Three clues to help with the answer

Another day, another Wordle puzzle for fans to solve. And as we get closer to the end of the month, these Wordle puzzles aren’t getting any easier, which is why Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you figure out the answer and keep that winning streak alive. Just head to the bottom of the page for help with Wordle 402 on July 26. Good luck!

A great game for the commute to work or to play during your lunch break, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses. It’s tricky, but certainly not impossible, especially if you follow these tips.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 402 on July 26…