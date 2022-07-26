Categories
106-year-old Freeport City tennis tourney mixes generations


Ed Schradermeier, right, hits a backhand return in the men's doubles finals at the 106th consecutive Freeport City tennis tournament on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Schradermeier and Bob Luedeke, left, won the title.

FREEPORT — Ed Schradermeier runs the Freeport City Tennis Tournament.

He also wins it.

And plays matchmaker for it.

This weekend saw another successful running of one of the longest continuing tennis tournaments in the nation. Schradermeier began both days using squeegees and leaf blowers to dry the courts at Read Park but after a short delay, men’s and women’s singles matches all got in on Saturday as did the men’s and women’s and mixed doubles matches on Sunday as a tournament, which began in the 1890s but took at least one year off in 1916, was held for the 106th consecutive year.

The next longest-running adult tennis tournament in the area is the three-year-old Rochelle tournament, which will be held this coming Saturday.

“I was surprised when we got the second rain (Sunday morning),“ Schradermeier said. “It wasn’t raining at my house, but it was raining pretty hard at the tennis courts. We were fortunate to get it in.”



