Categories
Celebrities

17 Times Celebs Were Hit With Something Or Attacked While Onstage


Throwing things at celebrities, storming the stage they’re on, and doing anything that violates their personal space and boundaries IS NOT OK — but it does happen, unfortunately.

But others aren’t always so lucky. Here are 16 other times celebs were attacked, humiliated, sabotaged, or hit by something onstage in front of everyone:

1.

For starters, most recently, Kid Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud festival after people kept throwing things at him onstage:

17 Times Celebs Were Hit With Something Or Attacked While Onstage

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set


XXL Magazine / GOOD Music

Context: “If I get hit with one more fucking thing, I’m leaving,” Cudi said before someone threw something. He then stormed off, and the crowd booed him.

2.

Obviously, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars:


ABC

Context: Chris made an offensive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like “G.I. Jane.” Jada has been open about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. She looked as if the joke hurt her feelings, which led to Will storming the stage.

3.

Justin Bieber was hit with a bag of Sour Patch Kids and a T-shirt at the 107.9 the End’s show in 2010:


107.9 the End / Via youtube.com

Context: While Justin was onstage, someone hit him, to which he said, “OW! That didn’t feel good.”


4.

Harry Styles was hit with a water bottle onstage in 2015:


Clevver News / Via youtube.com

Context: Harry appeared to brush it off, but fans were definitely shocked. 

5.

Someone threw a lemon at Ariana Grande during her 2019 Coachella set:

17 Times Celebs Were Hit With Something Or Attacked While Onstage

ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT… I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW


Republic Records / Via Twitter: @KayleighPerezz

Context: During her final Coachella performance, while singing “Break Your Heart Right Back,” Ariana was hit by a lemon. “What the fuck? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me. Shit,” she said.

6.

Beyoncé was grabbed onstage by a fan in Brazil in 2013:


ekentb / Via youtube.com

Context: The fan was eventually escorted offstage. “He just got excited. It’s all right,” Beyoncé told security.

7.

And another fan slapped Beyoncé on the butt during the same tour in Denmark:


hipsdontspeak / Via youtube.com

Context: A fan slapped Beyoncé on the butt during her performance of “Irreplaceable,” to which she said, “I will have you escorted out of here now.”

8.

Dave Chappelle was attacked with a replica gun that had a blade during the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke festival:


Twitter: @abazar

Context: As Dave was introducing the artist duo Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, a man attacked him. A group of 10 or so attendees then beat the man on the ground as security rushed in to handle the situation.

9.

When Burt Reynolds threw his drink on Marc Summers:


CBS

Context: Marc mocked Burt’s divorce on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

10.

A fan stole Billie Eilish‘s ring during her ACL Festival show in 2019:


Interscope Records / Via Twitter: @eilishrewind

Context: “Somebody stole my fucking ring,” Billie said. “Ugh, guess that’s my fault. Keep that shit. Take care of that shit.”

11.

And someone threw a plastic boob at Billie:

View this video on YouTube


Interscope Records / Via youtube.com

Context: While singing “Lost Cause,” Billie got hit by this plastic boob. She acknowledged it, shook her head, and walked away.

12.

Sharon Osbourne threw a drink on Megan Hauserman on the Charm School reunion stage:


VH1

Context: When Sharon told Megan that she shouldn’t be allowed to reproduce and she thinks one of her is enough, Megan said, “So does your husband.”

13.

A fan stormed the stage during Mariah Carey‘s 2012 performance of “Hero” in Monaco:


MariahLiveConcerts / Via youtube.com

Context: Mariah played it off, joking, “My security is impeccable,” and hugging the fan until they were escorted offstage.

14.

And a fan STORMED the stage during Taylor Swift’s performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” on the Red tour:


Sky News / Via youtube.com

Context: It was the closing number of the concert, and security seized the man.


15.

Someone threw a shoe at DaBaby while he was onstage at the Rolling Loud festival:


Rolling Loud / Via Twitter: @iambryantb

Context: In a now-infamous line, DaBaby responded, “Who the fuck threw that motherfucking, busted-ass goddamn Adidas?”

16.

And lastly, someone threw some object at Jack Harlow during his show:


Twitter: @megan_rapoza

Context: Someone threw an object at Jack while he was onstage. He handled the situation well, citing DaBaby’s now-infamous Adidas line.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.