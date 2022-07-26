2 Picks for Tuesday’s ATP Tennis Matches

Another week of action on the ATP Tour is underway, and this week we have three tournaments to dig into.

With events in the Austrian alps in Kitzbuhel, the Croatian seaside town of Umag and the American South in Atlanta, we’ve got a range of different courts and conditions to consider.

Let’s delve into a pair of matches that are set for Tuesday,

Match times are subject to change. Read here for tips on viewing tennis matches.

Lorenzo Sonego (-215) vs. Pablo Andujar (+165)

5 a.m. ET

The first match is up in the mountains in the Austrian resort town of Kitzbuhel. Though primarily a winter sports destination, it’s tennis that takes center stage each July.

As was the case last week in Gstaad, Switzerland, this event is played a considerable altitude.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego looks to get back on track, as he takes on 36-year-old clay-court veteran Pablo Andujar.

Sonego has lost his last few matches in Bastad and Gstaad, but considering how well both Aslan Karatsev and Juan Pablo Varillas played those weeks, neither is the worst loss.

Andujar, meanwhile, is finally looking like Father Time is catching up with him. After a string of losses in the clay season prior to the tour shifting to grass, Andujar made the final at the Iast Challenger against a rather poor field. Even there, he was thoroughly unconvincing in his final two matches.

With the Spaniard looking every bit of 36 and Sonego having big advantages in the serve and forehand departments — key at altitude, where even on clay, cheap points come more easily — I’ll lay the games here to back the Italian.

Pick: Sonego -3.5 Games (-110 via PointsBet)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (-140) vs. Facundo Bagnis (+110)

10 a.m. ET

Our second match of the day features a pair of Argentinian clay-court specialists squaring off in Umag, Croatia.

If you’re planning on tuning into this one, grab a coffee and settle in. The points in this match should be rather lengthy, and neither of these two is averse to a three-hour ordeal.

I’ll be looking to back the over in this one, with both players being relatively close in terms of ability.

While the younger of the two, Etcheverry, has the biggest weapon on the court in his forehand, he’s also an incredibly streaky player. Trends aren’t necessarily my thing, but the reasoning behind them is often valid. The inconsistencies in Etcheverry’s game have led to him playing his fair share of three-set matches this season on the clay.

His ability to dictate and take control for a set but also gift points against consistent opposition in the next is also why he’s struggled to play regularly at the main tour level.

With Bagnis on the other side of the net — a player who seldom gives away points and makes his opponents earn them with top-shelf play — we have the perfect opponent to potentially force three sets.

With the possibility of the over also cashing in two, the over is the position to take in this matchup.

Pick: Over 22.5 Games (-110 via BetMGM)