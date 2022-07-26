35 Contemporary Actors Who Could Reboot Iconic Film Roles



Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Lucasfilm / Abramorama / Courtesy Everett Collection



We’ve never quite received the on-screen version of Frankenstein’s Monster initially envisioned by Mary Shelley, one that’s as poetic and acerbic as he is conflicted and volatile of which the Cumberbatch/Miller Frankenstein stage production from several years back serves as a prime example. For this undertaking, few modern performers have the potential to take this role to the next level, with Adam Driver perhaps being the best possibility to do so.