35 Contemporary Actors Who Could Reboot Iconic Film Roles

These modern performers would be sensational substitutes for these instantly recognizable roles…
Last week, Twitter exploded with reports that Chris Pratt was personally dissuaded from taking on the role of Indiana Jones in a potential franchise reboot by Harrison Ford himself.
35.
Ben Mendelsohn as Quint from Jaws
34.
Donald Glover as Axel Foley from Beverly Hills Cop
33.
Maya Hawke as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction
32.
Kieran Culkin as Raoul Duke from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
31.
David Castañeda as El Mariachi from Desperado
30.
Sebastian Maniscalco as Vinny Gambini in My Cousin Vinny
29.
Miles Teller as John Rambo from First Blood
28.
Sam Richardson as Bob Wiley from What About Bob?
27.
Ryan Gosling as James Dalton from Road House
26.
Ariana DeBose as Rachel Marron from The Bodyguard
25.
Antony Starr as Snake Plissken from Escape from New York
24.
Cooper Hoffman as Marty McFly from Back to the Future
23.
Taron Egerton as Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn from Major League
22.
Ana de Armas as Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality
21.
Andrea Riseborough as Marge Gunderson from Fargo
20.
Adam Driver as Frankenstein’s Monster from Frankenstein
19.
Dan Stevens as Seth Brundle from The Fly
18.
Sterling K. Brown as Principal Joe Clark from Lean on Me
17.
Jamie Dornan as William Wallace in Braveheart
16.
Keke Palmer as Oda Mae Brown from Ghost
15.
Jason Sudeikis as Jack Torrance from The Shining
14.
Jack Dylan Grazer as Ferris Bueller from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
13.
JD Pardo as Tony Montana from Scarface
12.
Sam Rockwell as Frank Booth from Blue Velvet
11.
Rami Malek as Keyser Söze in The Usual Suspects
10.
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Ellen Ripley from Alien
9.
Jeremy Allen White as John McClane from Die Hard
8.
LaKeith Stanfield as Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street
7.
Jenna Ortega as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz
6.
Chris Pine as Jake Gittes from Chinatown
5.
Samara Weaving as Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct
4.
Kyle Mooney as Ace Ventura from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
3.
Sope Dirisu as Alonzo Harris from Training Day
2.
Robert Pattinson as Tyler Durden from Fight Club
1.
Angourie Rice as Cher Horowitz from Clueless
