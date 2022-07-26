55 in Ike Eisenhauer Junior Tennis Tourney at Coronado

The annual Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance Junior tennis tournament drew over fifty-five young competitors to the Coronado Tennis Center in Hot Springs Village July 16th and 17th. Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance has been our Gold Sponsor for 19 years. Competitors ages eight to eighteen, from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, and a visiting player from Germany competed for ranking points, and the biggest trophies in the state. This event brings in players from many states and gives are local completive junior tennis players a chance to play a USTA sanctioned event right here in our back yard.

Special thanks to our sponsors Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance and Village Villas, our official housing sponsor, for making this Junior tournament possible year after year.

Boys 10 Singles Orange – Kilani, Aristotle (Russellville, AR) def Adams, Hank (Little Rock, AR) 7-5

Boys 12 Singles – Arnov Jagadale (Little Rock, AR) def peter George (Flower Mound, TX) 7-5, 6-2

Boys 14 Singles – Derek HinKle (Sylva, NC) def Ethan Gong (Little Rock, AR) 6-1,3-6, (10-8)

Bous 16 Singles – Tristan Chandler (Germany) def Bramlett Baird (Texarkana, TX) Withdraw (Inj)

Boys 18 Singles–Greyson Cornelison (Hot Springs,AR) def John Taylor(Hot Springs Village,AR) 6-3,4-6, (10-7)

Girls 10 Singles – Orange – Meredith Michael (Little Rock, AR) def Macy Earls (Benton, TN) 6-2

Girls 10 Singles – Green – Sofia Kolinska (Little Rock, AR) def Elizabeth Vivian Stiles (Little Rock, AR) 6-0

Girls 14 Singles – Lauren Hall (Searcy, AR) def Campbell Wood (Hot Springs, AR) 7-5, 6-1

Girls 18 singles – Carrington Hessen (Tulsa, OK) def Emmory Simmons (Little Rock, AR) 6-2,3-6,1-0