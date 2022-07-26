Categories Health 9 unexpected events that will have you running to your local library | Bham Now Post author By Google News Post date July 26, 2022 No Comments on 9 unexpected events that will have you running to your local library | Bham Now 1. #MakerGirlGoesMobile Discover 3D printing + more at the MakerGirlGoesMobile event, July 27. (MakerGirl) Does your daughter show interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)? You’ll want to take them to this exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile event. MakerGirl, an organization focused on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15, will be at the Homewood Public Library on July 27 to enhance local girls’ imagination and creativity through 3D printing. This all-day event provides girls access to line Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software and 3D printers. When: Wednesday, July 27 | All DayWhere: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209Register 2. Mindful Meditation Class Libraries may offer solitude for reading and research, but they’re also the ideal spot for meditation. During this class, you’ll learn breathing methods and other practices that relax the body and mind as well as reduce stress. More info. When: Wednesdays, August 3, 10, 17 + 24 | 3-4PMWhere: Homewood Public Library – Round Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209Register 3. Puzzle Swap More info. When: Thursday, August 4 | 11AM-1PMWhere: East 59 Cafe – Lee Branch – East 59 Event Room, 701 Doug Baker Blvd #103, Birmingham, AL 35242For: All ages 4. Beginner Tai Chi series with Kathy Looking to boost your mental and physical health? Consider this beginner Tai Chi series taught by a local certified instructor. More info. When: Thursdays, August 4, 11, 18 + 25 | 1-2PMWhere: Vestavia Hills Public Library, 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 For: Ages 18+ 5. Friday Movie Matinee Love an afternoon movie sesh? Visit the Woodlawn Branch of the Birmingham Public Library Fridays in August for Friday Movie Matinees. All movies are free to watch. More info. When: Friday, August 5 | 2-3:30PMWhere: Birmingham Public Library, Woodlawn Branch, 5709 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35212For: Tweens, Teens + Adults 6. Helping Hands More info.When: Monday, August 8 | 3-8:30PMWhere: Hoover Public Library – Adult Program Room, Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209For: Teens + Adults 7. Adult 1920s Murder Mystery Go back in time to the Roaring Twenties during this adult murder mystery party game. Expect an evening you won’t forget filled with blackmail, deceit, intertwining relationships and murder. Be sure to wear a costume! More info. When: Tuesday, August 16 | 6:30-7:30PMWhere: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209For: Adults 8. 2022 Genetic Genealogy News Want to dig deeper in your genealogy? Learn more about DNA acenstry testing from Paul Boncella who will show where and how to best conduct genealogical research. More info. When: Wednesday, August 17 | Noon-1PMWhere: Birmingham Public Library, Southside Branch Library, 1814 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205For: Teens, Adults, Seniors You never know what programs await you at the library. (Trussville Public Library / Facebook) 9. Adult D&D If Stranger Things has you wishing you could be part of your own Hellfire club, you won’t want to miss your chance to sign up for Dungeons & Dragons: Call of the Netherdeep, the first major adventure set in Critical Role’s World of Exandria. More info. When: Thursday, August 25 | 5:30-8PMWhere: Trussville Public Library, 201 Parkway Dr, Trussville, AL 35173For: Ages 18+Register Want more events in Birmingham? Subscribe to our FREE daily newsletter. Source link Related Tags Bham, events, library, Local, running, Unexpected By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Green Spring Garden is Getting a Moon Gate Garden → How the omicron subvariant BA.5 became a master of disguise – and what it means for the current COVID-19 surge Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.