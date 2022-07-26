Categories
9 unexpected events that will have you running to your local library | Bham Now


1. #MakerGirlGoesMobile

Discover 3D printing + more at the MakerGirlGoesMobile event, July 27. (MakerGirl)

Does your daughter show interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)? You’ll want to take them to this exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile event.

MakerGirl, an organization focused on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15, will be at the Homewood Public Library on July 27 to enhance local girls’ imagination and creativity through 3D printing. This all-day event provides girls access to line Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software and 3D printers. 

When: Wednesday, July 27 | All Day
Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209
Register

2. Mindful Meditation Class

Libraries may offer solitude for reading and research, but they’re also the ideal spot for meditation. During this class, you’ll learn breathing methods and other practices that relax the body and mind as well as reduce stress. More info.

When: Wednesdays, August 3, 10, 17 + 24 | 3-4PM
Where: Homewood Public Library – Round Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209
Register

3. Puzzle Swap

More info.

When: Thursday, August 4 | 11AM-1PM
Where: East 59 Cafe – Lee Branch – East 59 Event Room, 701 Doug Baker Blvd #103, Birmingham, AL 35242
For: All ages

4. Beginner Tai Chi series with Kathy

Looking to boost your mental and physical health? Consider this beginner Tai Chi series taught by a local certified instructor. More info.

When: Thursdays, August 4, 11, 18 + 25 | 1-2PM
Where: Vestavia Hills Public Library, 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
For: Ages 18+

5. Friday Movie Matinee

Love an afternoon movie sesh? Visit the Woodlawn Branch of the Birmingham Public Library Fridays in August for Friday Movie Matinees. All movies are free to watch. More info

When: Friday, August 5 | 2-3:30PM
Where: Birmingham Public Library, Woodlawn Branch, 5709 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35212
For: Tweens, Teens + Adults

6. Helping Hands

More info.

When: Monday, August 8 | 3-8:30PM
Where: Hoover Public Library – Adult Program Room, Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209
For: Teens + Adults  

7. Adult 1920s Murder Mystery

Go back in time to the Roaring Twenties during this adult murder mystery party game. Expect an evening you won’t forget filled with blackmail, deceit, intertwining relationships and murder. Be sure to wear a costume! More info.

When: Tuesday, August 16 | 6:30-7:30PM
Where: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209
For: Adults

8. 2022 Genetic Genealogy News

Want to dig deeper in your genealogy? Learn more about DNA acenstry testing from Paul Boncella who will show where and how to best conduct genealogical research. More info

When: Wednesday, August 17 | Noon-1PM
Where: Birmingham Public Library, Southside Branch Library, 1814 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
For: Teens, Adults, Seniors

You never know what programs await you at the library. (Trussville Public Library / Facebook)

9. Adult D&D

If Stranger Things has you wishing you could be part of your own Hellfire club, you won’t want to miss your chance to sign up for Dungeons & Dragons: Call of the Netherdeep, the first major adventure set in Critical Role’s World of Exandria. More info.

When: Thursday, August 25 | 5:30-8PM
Where: Trussville Public Library, 201 Parkway Dr, Trussville, AL 35173
For: Ages 18+
Register

