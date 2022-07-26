9 unexpected events that will have you running to your local library | Bham Now

Discover 3D printing + more at the MakerGirlGoesMobile event, July 27. (MakerGirl)

Does your daughter show interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)? You’ll want to take them to this exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile event.

MakerGirl, an organization focused on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15, will be at the Homewood Public Library on July 27 to enhance local girls’ imagination and creativity through 3D printing. This all-day event provides girls access to line Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software and 3D printers.

When: Wednesday, July 27 | All Day

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209

Register

2. Mindful Meditation Class

Libraries may offer solitude for reading and research, but they’re also the ideal spot for meditation. During this class, you’ll learn breathing methods and other practices that relax the body and mind as well as reduce stress. More info.

When: Wednesdays, August 3, 10, 17 + 24 | 3-4PM

Where: Homewood Public Library – Round Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209

Register

3. Puzzle Swap