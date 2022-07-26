Alexandra Breckenridge celebrates big Virgin River news days after season 4 release

The production of the much loved romantic drama hasn’t had an easy ride to win the top spot.

Due to the spread of Omicron, it faced a shut down that impacted the filming schedule for season five.

Cast and crew have since returned to set in Vancouver, plotting the character’s next turmoil and playing out their loose ends left by the end of the current run.

Not letting anyone down, season four picked up where three left off with Mel and Jack at the fertility clinic discussing her pregnancy news, Hope and Doc finally reunited and Lizzie still unhappy with Ricky.