Apple gives UK customers new place to shop this week and here’s the first look inside





UK shoppers are getting a brand new place to pick up an iPhone and test out a tablet with Apple launching another flagship store in London. The doors of the Brompton Road shop are set to open in Knightsbridge on July 28 but Apple has just given fans an early look at what will be inside when they take a trip to the capital.

Like most of Apple’s Stores, the latest Brompton Road retail space features huge glass windows and spacious surroundings with 12 Sicilian ficus trees which tower over the gadget-packed tables. Along with being able to test out all the latest and greatest devices, there’s also a communal seating area where the firm will hold regular free sessions including workshops and interactive talks. For the first time ever, Apple has also designed the new store with a mirrored ceiling over the Forum area which the firm says offers depth-enhancing reflections whilst customers enjoy the free Today at Apple sessions. To celebrate the opening of the new store Apple has confirmed a swathe of special events taking place this weekend which will feature a panel discussion on the creation of “United Visions” with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze, as well as a special performance and Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt.

Those wanting to get their heart pumping can also take part in a fitness session with Apple Fitness+ trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo, and Jonelle Lewis. They’ll be joined by Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3-kilometre walk or 5-kilometre run in Hyde Park. “We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

Along with this new Apple Store, the US firm has also just announced a new incentive on its online shop with customers currently able to buy devices such as iPhones, iPads and even the latest MacBook Air without paying any interest. That means the cost can be spread over 24 months without extra charges being added to the bill. Right now you can pick up the new MacBook Air for just £53 per month, take delivery of an iPad for £13.29 or grab the latest iPhone 13 for just £28 per month. This offer is available until August 11.