Audrina Patridge Says She And Chris Pine Broke Up Because She Knew He Didn’t Want To Be On “The Hills”


“There weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”


Back in 2009, the duo briefly dated while Audrina was in the middle of starring on The Hills.


And while things were going well, Audrina says she quickly realized their lifestyles just didn’t line up.


“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” Audrina wrote in her new book Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.


Meanwhile, she “loved to go out” and was spending the majority of her life being followed by cameras for the MTV show.


“Our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense,” Audrina explained.


She says that between her hectic filming schedule and the fact that “there was no way Chris would want to be” on The Hills, she knew she had to call things off.


“I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him. My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately,” Audrina wrote, adding, “It didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other.”


She also shared that the former couple only stayed in touch “a little” after they stopped seeing each other — but to this day she has nothing but fond memories of the actor.


“He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in L.A. — and I mean that as the highest compliment,” Audrina concluded.


Audrina’s book Choices: To the Hills and Back Again is available now.



