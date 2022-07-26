AVM Cloud introduces Fusion-Hybrid Cloud solution to address business continuity concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: With more local organisations transitioning to cloud computing operational models, AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd (AVM Cloud) is calling for greater emphasis on business continuity so that there are ready roadmaps and processes that support operations in times of the unexpected.

Its chief technology officer Kenny Lim (left in main pic) said that effective business continuity plans enable organisations to react quickly and efficiently in case of unpredictable events.

“Business continuity ensures that organisations maintain resiliency in quickly responding to interruptions; hence saving money, time and reputation as extended outages can be costly and risk financial and corporate reputation loss,” said Kenny.

“Prompt disaster recovery and continuity of operations ensure that individual organisations can continue performing its essential functions while also delivering core competencies during disruptions,” he added.

Due to industry feedback, the company recently introduced its AVM Fusion-Hybrid Cloud solution to address disaster recovery and business continuity needs of its customers across various industries, such as banking and financial services, education, retail, and food and beverage.

The solution essentially offers hybrid cloud data protection that backs up and replicates data as well as systems on-premises. In the event of data loss, its customers are empowered to restore the data from local servers directly.

“Following the occurrence of a major disaster, all your critical data and system will be powered up at AVM Cloud to ensure your business continuity with optimum disaster response and backup recovery performance,” said Kenny.

The AVM Fusion-Hybrid Cloud solution is based on an operational expenditure (OPEX) model, meaning that it saves organisations from substantial capital expenditure (CAPEX) and ‘charged by a faction of cost’ until disaster recovery is required.

The standard package comes with 10 days usage annually, following which users would then enjoy a pay-as-you-use scheme.

What’s more, it comes with shared internet bandwidth of up to 100Mbps for data backup and replication to AVM Cloud.

It is a reassuring proposition for organisations as the AVM Cloud platform is already certified on ISO-27001, and enroute to being certified on PCI-DSS and CyberSecurity Alliance (CSA). The zones are hosted within TIME dotCom’s three wholly-owned data centres with ISO-27001; ISO-9001 and PCI-DSS3.2 certification.

AVM Cloud is a subsidiary of TIME dotCom, reputed for its domestic and global connectivity infrastructure in Malaysia and regionally over its 100% fibre optic network.

“What we also bring to the table is the TIME Cloud Interconnect Direct (TCID) value proposition to offer customers direct connections that are faster and more secure compared to conventional public internet connections,” said Kenny.

Conventional connectivity to the cloud via the internet is usually based on ‘best effort access to cloud providers’, and tend to result in lower network performance, throughput, security and no SLA.

“TCID rides on our MEF 3.0 certified Metro Ethernet network to provide businesses with dedicated interconnection to major cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. It allows secured data transmission, stable and uninterrupted connectivity and minimises risk of data breaches, forming a solid foundation for a multicloud ecosystem,” said TIME dotCom executive vice president (enterprise business) Kit Au (right in main pic).

“As more and more enterprises adopt hybrid cloud architectures to accelerate digitalisation, a secured and private interconnection is a proven strategy for reaching public cloud services in an efficient and consistent manner,” he added.

The key benefits of TCID are:

Globally Recognised: Reap the benefits of a MEF 3.0 certified network

Secure: Strengthen cloud security with a dedicated network

Fast and Reliable: Enjoy seamless, easy access to cloud service providers

Quick Delivery: Rapidly connect to cloud service providers by building on existing infrastructure

Source: AVM Cloud

