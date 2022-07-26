Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be given away during an esports event next week


Beta codes for Modern Warfare 2 will be up for grabs during an esports event that’s taking place next week. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, and as is tradition, players will be able to go hands-on with the game ahead of its official release by taking part in beta sessions. Next week Activision will be offering fans the chance to win codes for access to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta by tuning into a specific Call of Duty League event. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.