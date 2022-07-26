Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal rumored for September

It’s been a few weeks since Activision officially unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, dropping an explosive trailer for the highly anticipated next installment of the blockbuster shooter franchise. But the reveal was focused entirely on single-player. And while I’m sure many of us can’t wait to dive into the action and adventure of Task Force 141, there’s probably even more who are waiting for what this year’s multiplayer will look like.

Well, it seems we’ll be waiting at least a few more weeks. A new report from reliable video game leaker Tom Henderson claims the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal is coming at the beginning of September.

As Henderson points out, this timeline would be consistent with past Call of Duty releases. Black Ops Cold War multiplayer was revealed on September 9, 2020, while Vanguard multiplayer was shown on September 7, 2021. In both of these instances, the games were released in November.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is releasing on October 28, 2022, so a multiplayer reveal in September seems in line with previous games. As for what the contents of the reveal, it’s speculated to come in the form of a livestream with a trailer, developer interviews, and gameplay footage.

The reveal will also likely contain details about the upcoming beta for Modern Warfare 2, which still currently does not have a confirmed date. We know that pre-ordering or pre-purchasing Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One, Battle.net PC or Steam PC will get you early access, but we don’t have official dates yet.

It’s believed that when the Beta is announced, it will come first to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. This is based on the bonuses of the Cross-Gen Bundle that’s currently available for pre-order. If I had to guess, Modern Warfare 2’s beta will take place over the course of multiple weekends, with different platforms getting access at different times.