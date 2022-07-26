Call of Duty’s Famous Map Shipment Seemingly Made In Upcoming Halo Infinite Forge Mode

With Halo Infinite Forge mode projected to launch in September, we’ve already seen some apparent leaks of what we can expect. One fan has apparently taken it upon themselves to recreate a fan-favorite Call of Duty map Shipment.

The leak comes from InfiniteLeak’s Twitter account, a well-known Halo Infinite leaker. They have a long track record of revealing upcoming cosmetics in the shop and any upcoming modes coming to Halo Infinite before any official announcement is made.

The footage shown in the video is from the T68 YouTube channel, and we see a shot-for-shot recreation of Shipment. The video starts with T68 in one of the corners of the map, with it raining while the Halo 3: ODST soundtrack plays in the background.

As the video continues, we can see more of what Halo Infinite Forge mode offers. Not only will it have weather effects, but players will also be able to implement other objects such as rubble, fires, billboards with Spartans on them, and even dead bodies.

Watching a fan recreate an iconic map from an entirely different franchise is quite impressive, especially because Forge mode isn’t out yet.

