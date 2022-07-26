Cirque Gives ‘Beatles Love’ Minor Extension, Ducks Major Question – Casino.org

Posted on: July 25, 2022, 11:17h.

Cirque du Soleil has extended its long-running show, “The Beatles Love,” at The Mirage. But its fate remains unknown.



An advertisement for the Beatles’ Love at the Mirage. The show will continue through 2023. (Image: Mirage)

But the added performances will run through 2023 only, according to a press release that doesn’t commit to a specific date. This leaves the fate of the show after the resort transitions to the new Hard Rock Las Vegas as up in the air as one of its acrobats.

The Beatles Love’ is one of the most beloved and successful production shows on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Eric Grilly, president of Cirque’s resident show division, in the press release. “We were thrilled to announce the extension to our cast and crew.”

In December 2021, Hard Rock International (owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida since 2007) announced an agreement to purchase the operating assets of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion. Its plans include a guitar-shaped hotel that will displace The Mirage’s iconic, free volcano attraction along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Goodbye Mirage, Hello Hard Rock

Hard Rock International has set 2025 as its opening date, allowing plenty of time for the transition.

Though nothing has been announced, The Mirage is expected to remain open through at least part of that time. (MGM will continue to own The Mirage brand and license it to Hard Rock International for a maximum of three years.)



A rendering of Hard Rock Las Vegas, estimated to open in 2025, shows a guitar-shaped additional hotel tower just east of the structure currently known as The Mirage. (Rendering: Hard Rock International)

However, sources tell Scott Roeben of Casino.org’s own “Vital Vegas” blog that “The Beatles Love” will be out before the resort reopens, since the Hard Rock no longer plans to use the theater for a resident show.

Internal communication from Grilly to cast, crew, and staff, published by “Vital Vegas” last week, noted that Cirque “will have ongoing conversations with the Hard Rock as they develop their plans for the property and will be sure to keep you updated as things progress.”

“The Beatles Love” — the only theatrical show ever staged in collaboration with the most popular rock band in music history — recently celebrated its 16th anniversary. Its theater at The Mirage, which replaced the Siegfried & Roy Theater, is reported to have cost more than $100 million to build.

Mirage Timeline

The Mirage opened in Las Vegas in 1989 and has since been a Strip icon. Over the last few decades, the hotel became the first “mega-resort,” featured wild animal habitats, debuted its iconic volcano and featured the Siegfried & Roy show.

Here’s a look at the major events:

1986: Developer Steve Wynn purchases the land to build The Mirage. It includes The Castaways hotel, operating since 1963 and once owned by Howard Hughes.

1987: Construction on The Mirage begins. Castaways closes for good and is demolished.

1989: The Mirage opens on Nov. 22. and becomes the first megaresort on the Strip features over-the-top attractions like habitats for dolphins and tigers and a free artificial erupting volcano show.

1990: Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn debut their successful magic show at the Siegfried & Roy Theater.

2000: The Mirage is sold by Wynn to MGM Grand Inc., which changes its name to the MGM Mirage. (In 2010, it will change its name again to MGM Resorts International.)

2003: The Siegfried & Roy show comes to an infamously unexpected end on Oct. 3, Horn’s birthday, when a white tiger named Mantacore gores him on stage. Roy will live for 17 more years, but the duo’s performing career is over.

2006: Cirque du Soleil moves into the Siegfried & Roy Theater after a reported $100 million overhaul to debut “The Beatles Love” to critical and popular acclaim. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison attend the premiere with their families, as does Beatles producer George Martin. The latter co-produced “The Beatles Love” soundtrack with his son, Giles Martin.

2016: To celebrate its 10th anniversary, “The Beatles Love” receives a refresh that updates its song selection, performances, and sound system.

2021: Hard Rock International announces it will purchase The Mirage and convert it into the Hard Rock Las Vegas, featuring a guitar-shaped tower, for $1.075 billion.

2022: Cirque du Soleil announces the extension of “The Beatles Love” through 2023, leaving the show’s future beyond that a question mark.