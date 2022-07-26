Council gives green light launching study to update Kamloops living wage

Kamloops Council has given the green light to do a feasibility study to determine what the living wage is in the City.

With the rising costs of living, Councillor Dale Bass is pushing to look into whether or not, the City is paying all of its employees a living wage.

“I have lived long enough to see inflation hit high levels several times, that’s the economy. It’s up and down, up and down, and right now we are in a real down spot, but the concept alone has value, the concept of paying people a fair amount of money so they can survive at even just a basic minimal level.”

Last November the living wage in Kamloops was determined to be $16.71/hour for a family with two people working full time.

“But I’m betting if they were to do the study now, it would be much higher,” stated Bass.

She believes it’s important to create awareness among the city and local businesses to know what the updated living wage is here in Kamloops.

“Also just the fact that we are doing it, perhaps that might get some media attention, to alert other people to the fact that they might not be paying a living wage to their employees here in Kamloops.

Although she is confident most if not all unionized city staff are being paid higher than the living wage, Bass is hopeful it could have a trickle-down effect on other businesses in the community.

Bass says staff will come back to council with the details at a later date, there is no timeline on when the study will be completed.