Disrupting the IT Industry: Channel Program Announces a Breakthrough Platform Release

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Channel Program, the IT Channel’s largest and rapidly growing community platform and marketplace, announced a major enhancement to its IT Channel-focused platform to be released on July 26, 2022: unbiased User Reviews of IT software products and services. This new feature is an important stepping stone in the company’s mission to disrupt the highly fragmented $2.2 trillion IT Channel industry, by giving more IT Vendors access and more IT Service Providers a voice in what is next.

With the launch of User Reviews, IT Service Providers can publish reviews of the software products with which they have experience in Channel Program’s Product Directory. By helping their fellow IT Service Providers and MSPs make informed buying decisions, the reviewer is empowered with direct influence on which software products succeed in the Channel.

“The IT Channel industry is woefully underserved by the “pay to play” and completely unfocused models of the current research leaders – Gartner, Forrester, and G2,” states Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program Founder & CEO. “Unbiased product reviews for the IT Channel by the IT Channel, on a platform that is dedicated to the IT Channel has been needed for a long time.”

The User Reviews are part of a larger product release that includes several platform improvements including the ability for members to Like Content and Follow Vendors within their tech stack. Service Providers of all types – whether MSP, MSSP, IT Consultant or VAR – will be able to utilize the Channel Program platform as a consolidated source of ALL key Vendor information – from unbiased, user-generated software reviews to the latest product releases, marketing messages and company information that Vendors within their tech stack publish.

“With every release in our robust innovation pipeline, we are simplifying the way the entire Channel engages and interacts – streamlining communication, providing valuable and authentic content, hosting industry events, facilitating connections – and ultimately how it grows and succeeds,” concludes Kevin.

