Educational event at Redcliffe Plantation hosted by local genealogists

Redcliffe Plantation held a special presentation about the history of slavery and war in Aiken County on Saturday, July 23.

The nearly sold-out event was in the main building on the grounds of the Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, located in Beech Island.

The program started with Dr. Walter Curry, founder of Renaissance Publications, speaking about key points of the antebellum era and post-Civil War history. He went on to discuss his family’s ties to that era.

Curry said that the “rich soil in Aiken County made good land for cotton planting.” Because of this, the whites in the area “were the minority” due to the number of slaves they had to tend the land.

One of those slaves was his ancestor, Lavinia Corley Thomson. She worked on the 2,000-acre plantation owned by Joshua Corley, and she was one of 22 enslaved on the land.

When the Civil War happened, Thomson enlisted on the Confederate side where she served “as a cook under Samuel Webb,” Curry stated.

Lavinia Thomson went on to be the only Black woman to receive a Civil War pension from the Confederate side, he said.

North Augusta historian Wayne O’Bryant discussed some historical aspects and impacts of slavery on Aiken County.

He started by explaining why he pursued his line of work. When he was growing up, someone said to him, “When you go to school, you will not learn your history,” speaking about how young Blacks would not learn their full history without doing some personal digging.

O’Bryant grew up in the South and was a child when the civil rights movement was hitting its peak. He was able to attend a few of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches and also shared a teacher with Rosa Parks.

He has become an advocate for sharing Black history, especially in the South where it can often be overlooked, he said.

He recalled moving to North Augusta with his wife and asking, “Where is the African American history?” and being told there was not any.

He has worked toward making sure everyone has access to accurate and representative history.

O’Bryant played a key part in getting a plaque placed for the Black victims killed in the Hamburg Massacre.

The presentation ended with the pair taking questions from those who attended and a special signing from Curry of some of his books.