Exquisite 5-Bedroom 4-Bathroom Home with Sweeping Ocean Views for Sale in Kailua- Kona Hawaii (White Sands Beach)

KAILUA- KONA, HAWAII, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Located just minutes away from the heart of Magic Sands Beach in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, this luxurious 5-bedroom house awaits new owners.

Broker Merry Anne Stone with Coldwell Banker says, “This house is very sentimental to me. The previous owner bought it at the same time I bought my house, and we became friends. The entrance is extremely inviting with a beautiful cement walkway surrounded by palm trees, lush foliage, and resplendent oleanders. It has a commanding presence and is located in a very private area one block away from the beach.”

Kailua-Kona has a rich history. The community was established by King Kamehameha I to be his seat of government when he was chief of Kona before he consolidated the rule of the archipelago in 1795. It was later designated as the capital of the newly unified Kingdom of Hawaiʻi. The capital was later moved to Lāhainā, and then to Honolulu.

Merry Anne says, “One can easily sense the ubiquity of royalty when walking around this neighborhood. There’s nothing like it in the world. I was born and raised in Oregon and grew up on a wonderful farm, but I knew that wasn’t where I was supposed to be. I got married, had a family, spent many years traveling and searching, but I was always yearning for a place that truly felt like ‘home’ for me. It was when my mother convinced me to come to the ‘Big Island’ that changed my life. I fell in love with Kailua -Kona. It was everything I had always looked for, and I know that anyone else who has that same longing for peace and tranquility will find it in this splendid house.”

Indeed, the house is magnificent and impressive. It sits on an approximately 13,000-square-foot lot with a driveway that goes behind the house leading to a 2-car open garage and plenty of parking.

“When you open the front door, you are immediately drawn through the living room which is bright and airy with super high vaulted ceilings, and glass louvered windows to the ocean view.” Mary Anne explains, ” You can not only see the dazzling ocean view from this vantage point, but you can also feel the light, cool, gentle ocean breeze wafting throughout the house.”

One thing that people in Hawaii love are their lanais, which are a type of roofed, open-sided veranda, balcony, patio, or porch.

The house here at 77-6455 Princess Keelikolani Drive has a covered lanai on the north and west side which makes it possible to enjoy the outdoors year-round. There is a small wet bar, in an area perfectly arranged for outside dining with amazing views of the glistening ocean and its pleasant breezes, with endless, breathtaking sunrises, and sunsets. The north lanai overlooks the inviting pool downstairs which is ideal for having guests over for a beautiful day in paradise.

This custom-built home has a spacious kitchen with large bamboo cabinets, an electric stove, and 2 large louvered windows above the stove, overlooking the front yard and entrance. The dining room adjacent to the kitchen is cozy and is a truly charming place to have a cup of coffee. The primary bedroom suite is on the main floor. It is a 5-sided luxurious large bedroom with double sliding doors that go out to the covered lanai. There are sizable double mirrored double closets in the primary bedroom as well. The bathroom has 2 sinks and a large walk-in shower with a window inside the shower. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms with a bathroom and a tub. The 2 bedrooms connect to the Juliet balcony lanai.

The downstairs (street level) is a large, private 2-bedroom 2-bath living area with a covered lanai that has been a long-term rental. It is approximately 1,400 square feet. This is permitted as a duplex dwelling.

This estate is one block away from Magic Sands Beach. The beach area is surrounded by large lava rocks, outcrops, and beautiful coconut trees lining the beach area for shade. Magic Sands Beach (also known as White Sands Beach) is the go-to beach to hang out in Kailua-Kona town. Magic Sands has an interesting name for when tides are high and the beach area disappears or the same effect in winter season with the beach disappearing. The name is derived from the beaches’ tendency to completely vanish overnight, ergo, some also call it “Disappearing Sands.” During high winter surf, the ocean carries the sand away, revealing the dark lava rock below. When the winter’s tide ceases, the ocean currents slowly move the sand back onto the shore. Although this can take several months, the recurring flush of the sand keeps it clean, making it ideal for swimming, surfing, and snorkeling.

Magic Sands overlooks La’aloa Bay. La’aloa means “very sacred” in the Hawaiian language referring to the Archaeological sites in this historic area, namely the ruins of Haukalua Heiau (an ancient Hawaiian Temple). The stone structure was cleared and refurbished, and a ceremonial platform of “Lele” was designed and built by the descendants of the ancient Hawaiians who resided in the area.

Merry Anne says, “The beauty of living here is indescribable and the scenery and landscapes are unparalleled. It’s a relaxed, laid-back way of life that gives me peace of mind. I am proud to show off the Luxury Property I am selling here because I know that the buyer will literally live in paradise. All it takes is a phone call. Although it is priceless to me, it is listed at $1,749.000, and is well worth the price.”

