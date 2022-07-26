Fatty liver disease: Condition may boost heart failure risk by 50% – symptoms





NAFLD is not one condition, but a range of conditions. According to the NHS it is usually seen in people “who are overweight or obese”; thus, one of the main ways to reduce the risk of developing the condition is to remain at a healthy weight. However, the focus of a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Gut is not obesity’s link with NAFLD, but with NAFLD’s link with a cardiovascular condition known as heart failure.

Researchers have found NAFLD can increase the risk of heart failure by 50 percent. The study in question looked at links between NAFLD and heart failure across 11 million middle-aged participants. They found one in four people studied (26 percent of the study cohort) already had NAFLD. Of this group 97,716 of them were diagnosed with heart failure. READ MORE: Popular hot drink could be linked to ‘leading’ cause of blindness

However, while the study has identified a link between the two conditions, the scientists behind the research have said they haven’t yet identified why. Furthermore, the study has one limitation in that it was an observational study, one which stops from them from establishing causality – whether NAFLD causes heart failure. What are the symptoms of NAFLD? The condition doesn’t normally present with symptoms during early stages, symptoms which can develop include:

• A dull or aching pain over the lower right side of the ribs

• Extreme tiredness

• Unexplained weight loss

• Weakness

• Jaundice

• Itchy skin

• Swelling in the legs

• Swelling in the feet

Typically, surgery could involve the placement of a device to control the heart’s rhythm, a heart bypass, or a heart transplant. If the heart failure has a treatable cause, it can be cured. However, it is nevertheless a serious condition, one which typically gets worse over time. While common, each individual is different; so, someone can live with the condition in a stable state for an extended period of time.