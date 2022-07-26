Categories
Health

Former journalist now focused on preserving Indiana’s Black heritage


As a Black female journalist in Indianapolis, I’ve heard the name of another Black woman journalist over and over throughout my career: Eunice Trotter.

Trotter’s name looms large in Indiana journalism history. Don’t take my word for it. Take her induction into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame in 2017 as proof.

More:5 questions for pioneering Indy journalist Eunice Trotter

Trotter is old school. She got her start in journalism the same way I did: writing obituaries. She began her journalism career at the Indianapolis Recorder. She was owner and publisher of the Recorder from 1987 to 1991. She also was the first Black editor at the Indianapolis Star, and she’s worked at other newspapers in various parts of the country.

After she “retired” from journalism, Trotter, who is also a genealogist, published a book in 2021, “Black in Indiana,” about the life of her great-great-great-grandmother, Mary Bateman Clark. Clark won a lawsuit that outlawed indentured servitude in Indiana.

Eunice Trotter, event coordinator of this year's Scott United Methodist Church Generation to Generation conference, said the event will include workshops and panels centered around bridging generational divides and discussing systemic issues that disproportionately affect Black communities.

In her next phase of what’s supposed to be her retired life, Trotter has found a way to merge her passions for storytelling, genealogy and history. In September, Trotter will become the first director of the newly created Black Heritage Preservation Program at Indiana Landmarks.

“This program is going to expand its mission to not just preserving sites with heritage but heritage without sites because for African Americans, many of our sites have been destroyed,” Trotter said. “There are many left, but there are many that have been destroyed, and they are leaving and being destroyed every day, so there is a lot of urgency in taking action to save this heritage.”



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.