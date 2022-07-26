Gianluca Scamacca: West Ham complete £35.5m deal for Sassuolo striker

West Ham have completed the signing of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca in a deal worth £35.5m.

The Italy international, who scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season, has signed a five-year contract, plus the option of a further year at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have agreed to pay Sassuolo an initial £30.5m with £5m in add-ons. The deal also includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Italian side.

Scamacca, who has been handed the number seven shirt, said: “I am really excited to join West Ham. I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League.

“I feel like West Ham is the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding. I can’t wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt – I hope we will love each other.”

West Ham boss David Moyes added: “We’ve been looking to add more strength to our attacking options for a while, so we’re delighted to have got Gianluca in. He comes really well recommended – and we’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a young centre-forward with a really bright future ahead of him.”

Gianluca Scamacca’s stats for Sassuolo in the 2021/22 Serie A season





Scamacca becomes West Ham’s fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain, and midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City for £12m.

West Ham were also interested in signing Chelsea forward Armando Broja, but while signing both Broja and Scamacca has not been ruled out, it’s increasingly likely to be one or the other.

The Irons also want to further strengthen in central midfield having made a bid for Lille’s Amadou Onana, while they are keeping an eye on Piotr Zielinski’s situation at Napoli.

Moyes is looking to improve his squad ahead of a season that will see West Ham combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

West Ham make £12.75m bid to sign Frankfurt’s Kostic

Following Scamacca’s arrival, West Ham will now work on a deal to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers have made a £12.75m bid to sign the left-sided player, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga side and believes his next deal is likely to be the last big one of his career.

The Hammers have offered an initial £10m with £2.75m in add-ons for the 29-year-old, who can play as a left winger or as a left wing-back.

The Serbia international likes West Ham and has a lot of respect for the club but remains undecided on whether he will join, given he has the guarantee of Champions League football with Frankfurt next season.

Left-back has been a priority position this summer for Moyes and the club have moved for Kostic, who helped Frankfurt win the Europa League last season.

Filip Kostic has one year left on his Eintracht Frankfurt contract





Moyes had a close look at Kostic last season as Frankfurt beat the Hammers in the Europa League semi-finals.

Kostic impressed in the competition as he won UEFA Europa League Player of the Season and had the most assists in last season’s tournament with six.

West Ham looking at Brereton Diaz

With a lot of transfer speculation around Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, we look at the Chilean’s 20 goals from the Sky Bet Championship so far this season



Sky Sports News also understands Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is one of a number of players West Ham are looking at this summer.

The Chile international has entered the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, with the Championship side thought to want around £15m for the 23-year-old.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals in 37 Championship games last season.

Scamacca could be next Zlatan

Scamacca has earned seven international caps for Italy





Gianluca Scamacca has been in demand and it is easy to see why. He is a 6’5″ Italy international striker who scored 16 times in Serie A last season, a man capable of all sorts of goals. The only surprise is the route that he has taken to the top.

At 23, Scamacca is both early phenomenon and late bloomer. Identified at 15 as one of the brightest talents in Europe, twice he travelled to the Netherlands as a teenager in search of opportunity. But he was still out on loan at Ascoli in Serie B at the age of 21.

Now, after shining for Sassuolo, he is not only seen as the striker around whom Italy should build their attack, but also a man who might just be the heir to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big man with the dancing feet.

Read Adam Bate’s profile of Scamacca here

