Green Spring Garden is Getting a Moon Gate Garden

In 2020, Green Spring Garden celebrated its 50th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the park will build a moon gate garden.

Moon gates are a circular opening, usually in a garden wall, that originated in ancient Chinese gardens and were adopted by western gardeners in the 19th century.

“Guests who passed through them were symbolically granted an auspicious welcome and good fortune. In garden design, they provide enticing passageways or window views from one space into another, piquing curiosity about what lies beyond,” reads the project website.

Green Spring’s version will be inspired by and complementary of the work of garden designer Beatrix Farrand, who originally worked on the park’s historic landscape. It will include both traditional and modern design concepts. “Green Spring’s Moon Gate Garden project will provide sanctuary and inspiration for 200,000 annual visitors. It will be a stunning backdrop for photography and events and will serve as a symbolic connection between the past and the future,” the website states.

Green Spring Gardens is at 4603 Green Spring Road and is managed by the Fairfax County Park Authority. It is comprised of 31 acres of land and contains 22 demonstration gardens, a woodland stream valley and several ponds.

The project is still in the concept and design phase. Those interested in donating towards the project and following along on its progress can do so at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/green-spring/moon-gate-garden.

Earlier this month, Fairfax County Park Authority declared July Park and Recreation Month to recognize the important role that parks play in our lives.