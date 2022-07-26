Halo Infinite Is Now Playable On Steam Deck Via A Quick Workaround

Thanks to a quick fix from an inventive Reddit user, Halo Infinite is playable on Steam Deck. Playing is a little awkward, and the software modifications necessary could come with unforeseen risks or issues, but the relatively simple workaround appears to function well.
As spotted by Exputer, Reddit user DanTheBloke posted video evidence of Halo Infinite working on the Steam Deck, followed by simple instructions on how to get it working for yourself. It’ll require using the preview build of SteamOS and installing a third-party program. The instructions are as follows: