Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Star-Studded Cast Of Netflix’s “The Upshaws” Before

Page Kennedy has had his fair share of roles in movies, most notably as Travis in the 2003 film S.W.A.T. He has also been seen in many recurring roles and starring on television shows — many short-lived. No matter how varied his resume, Kennedy has some major acting chops. However, the role I can’t forget is his portrayal of Gerald in the TV version of Rush Hour. It was less about his acting and more about the fact that we did not need that show. Who asked them to turn that movie into a show anyway?!