Ignored Warzone SMG has faster TTK than overpowered H4 Blixen

Warzone’s Vargo-S Assault Rifle arrives with the Season 4 Reloaded update, and it’s set to be a powerful choice. So powerful that it may finally dethrone the NZ-41 as the meta weapon.

Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded arrives on July 27, bringing the Rebirth of the Dead game mode, Terminators, and the brand-new Vargo-S Assault Rifle.

New Warzone weapons almost always become the meta when they first arrive, and everything about the Vargo-S points towards this happening once again. Here’s why Season 4 Reloaded’s Vargo-S could finally dethrone the NZ-41 as the meta Assault Rifle.

The way CoD’s devs have described Warzone’s Vargo-S means it has everything it needs to become the meta choice in Season 4 Reloaded. The Vargo-S is described as “trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate,” where it “excels in medium and long-range engagements.”

Almost every meta Assault Rifle in Warzone’s history has a fast fire and extremely low recoil, making a quick TTK extremely easy to achieve. Combining this extremely low recoil with the meta SVT-40 3-6x optic makes Vanguard Assault Rifles particularly devastating, meaning the Vargo-S should be top of the pack.

A Vanguard Vargo-52 sounds unstoppable in Warzone

Also, the Vargo-S is an early prototype of Cold War’s powerful Vargo 52. Even in Warzone’s Vanguard Assault Rifle meta, the Vargo 52 is a solid choice.

Taking Cold War’s Vargo and applying Vanguard’s 6x Scope and ten attachment slots sounds like an unstoppable combination.

The NZ-41 should get nerfed in Season 4 Reloaded

Of course, the NZ-41 would probably need to be nerfed for the Vargo-S to become the Warzone meta, and it has more than outstayed its welcome.

Raven Software have dropped three individual nerfs for the NZ-41, and it’s still the most popular weapon in the game by far. If the NZ-41 gets nerfed again in the Season 4 Reloaded update, then it should be the final nail in the coffin.

The Vargo-S Assault Rifle has every ingredient to be the meta pick, we’ll just need to wait until Season 4 Reloaded to try it out ourselves and see.

For more on Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded, be sure to check out how the new Portable Redeploy Balloon will work.

Image Credit: Activision