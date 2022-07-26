Is It You? Adds Abilities And A Third Team To The Social-Deduction Formula, Debuts In August

Developers OneXP and Remag have announced that their social deduction game Is It You? will debut in August with a playtest on Steam. The game made for 8-15 players has little mushroom people attempt to survive against a traitorous mushroom in your ranks, using special abilities and conversations with other players to suss out the sus-pect. Sus.
Your teams will be split into Shady Shiitake, Truffle Squad, or a solo role called the Trickster. Instead of just trying to ferret out one murderous mushroom, you’re looking to eliminate a critical number of players from the opposing team. You’ll be randomly assigned one of 12 roles with special abilities to help you. Those abilities range from revealing others’ roles to protecting other players to changing another player’s votes.