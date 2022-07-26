‘It’s 9/11 every week!’ Piers Morgan stunned as Ukrainians rage at West ‘Start caring’

Two Ukrainian women whose home was destroyed by a Russian rocket told Piers Morgan the West cannot really understand what it is like to be in Ukraine. They demanded western countries “start caring” for Ukraine and its people as they lamented the lack of effective action. Referring to the Russian attacks, they stressed “you cannot resonate with us, you cannot feel the same” as they said the strikes are “like 9/11 happening all over again every week”.

“We’re fighting for the freedom of Europe, for the freedom of democracy and the rule of law.

“We’re fighting not only for the freedom of Ukraine.

“It’s like 9/11 happening all over again every week.

“Actually, we think you cannot resonate with us.

“You cannot feel the same, definitely.

“But if you just imagined that this can happen to you, maybe it will give you some spice or prospective.

“When we were told that this invasion might happen, we did not believe it.

