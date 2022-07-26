Kate Middleton bans nanny from using certain word around children – ‘mark of respect!’

“I actually went to university after my A-Levels do Early Childhood Studies and I always knew that I wanted to be a nanny, but there is no practical training side to it at university at all.

“So that is why I switched to Norland College because you get that practical side throughout your whole training there, so it perfectly sets you up.

“When I was there a lot of the lecturers there were ‘Norlanders’ themselves so they had all the experience and I loved learning from them.

“It offers such an all-around curriculum because as a nanny you are cooking and doing things that are really important, and no other childcare courses cover all of that.”

Kate Middleton has been massively praised by many parenting experts who appreciate her mothering skills, for example bending down to a child’s level to talk to them, and interacting with them positively.