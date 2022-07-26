Kaufman tennis players perform well at final home summer tournament

Several current and former Kaufman Lions tennis players produced some strong results at the Kaufman Slam summer tournament on July 22 and July 23 at Kaufman High School. This was the final tournament of the summer season for the Kaufman Lions tennis team before the official fall season opens next week.

Doubles play was the primary focus on July 22, while singles action was in the spotlight on July 23.

In the doubles portion of this tournament, the players were broken into two different brackets in an attempt to match up their skill sets.

Notable results for Kaufman in the doubles portion of the tournament were as follows:

Cody Hunter and Yadira Rodriguez, both KHS alumni, captured second place in the top bracket.

Connor Hubbert and Gary Negri took third place in the top bracket.

Kaufman alumni Phoenix Johnson and Wyatt Moredock captured the consolation title in the top bracket.

Laney Sanders and Natalya Morales won the championship in the lower bracket.

Vanessa Chavez and Ace Deen took second place in the lower bracket.

Michelle Nino and Xiomara Rodriguez placed third in the lower bracket.

The mother-son duo of Krystal Reznicek and Jacob Reznicek (both players are KHS alumni) captured the consolation title in the lower bracket.

Top results for Kaufman during singles action in the tournament were as follows:

Hunter place third in the open division.

Hubbert won the consolation title in the open division.

Diego Santoyo took second place in the 10th through 12th grade division.

Sanders placed third in the 10th through 12th grade division.

Deen took second place in the seventh though ninth grade division.

Peytin Duckworth won the consolation title in the seventh through ninth grade division.

The Kaufman Lions tennis team will begin their Fall school season on Aug. 2 versus Ennis at Kaufman High School.