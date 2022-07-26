Keanu Reeves Says It’s Always Been A Dream To Play Batman

Could Keanu Reeves play Batman in a future production. We don’t know. But the actor himself has now commented that playing the Caped Crusader has “always been a dream.”

Speaking to Extra, Reeves praised current Batman actor Robert Pattinson and joked (?) that he could potentially step in one day to play an older Batman.

“It’s always been a dream [to play Batman], but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome,” Reeves said. “Maybe down the road, maybe when they need an older Batman…”

Pattinson made his debut as Batman in this year’s The Batman. He’s expected to suit up once again in the sequel.

Reeves voices Batman in DC League of Super-Pets, and he remarked that it was “awesome” to get this opportunity for the animated film due out in theaters this weekend.

“I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice–to play–Batman was awesome,” the Matrix actor said.

In other Keanu Reeves news, the first trailer for John Wick 4 was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to hit theaters March 24, 2023. In the meantime, you can find all the biggest trailers from Comic-Con right here.