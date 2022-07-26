Leonard H. “Leo” Wesselman, MSgt, USAF, Ret. | Obituaries#

Leonard H. “Leo” Wesselman, MSgt, USAF, Ret., age 75, of Fairview Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

He was born April 1, 1947 in Highland, a son of the late Leo H. and Margaret H., nee Weisenfeld, Wesselman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Vogt.

Leo is survived by his wife, Leticia “Ann”, nee Hernandez, of Fairview Heights, whom he married June 20, 1969 in the Philippines; children, Monett (Gary) Wilson of Winthrop, ME, Kevin J. Wesselman of Fairview Heights, Leonora (Gerald) Moralde of Belleville, and Cecilia (David) Love of Granite City; grandchildren, Michael (Rani) Wilson, Gina (Chad) Hayes, Matthew Wilson, Kara Jane Wesselman, Nathaniel Moralde, and Samuel Moralde; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Sammy, William, Ellie, Levi, Finley, and one more on the way; siblings, Joseph (Jen) Wesselman of Coco Beach, FL, Alice (Don) Taylor of Aurora, CO, Larry (Kathryn) Wesselman of Mascoutah, and Diane (Tom) Futrell of Carterville; brother-in-law, Bob Vogt; and nieces and nephews.

Leo retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-six years of service and spent the majority of his time at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. After retirement, he was the dedicated driver for Schneider Trucking for ten years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights. Leo knew no strangers and enjoyed genealogy and old-time country.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Gene Neff presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

