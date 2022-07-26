Meghan Markle accidentally breaks royal protocol – but Kate Middleton has too





The Royal Family has access to some of the most beautiful pieces of clothing in the world, but are also subject to several rules and regulations regarding fashion.

Unsurprisingly, royal women are encouraged to dress modestly. Daena Borrowman, PR, Social and Digital Marketing Manager at jewellerybox outlined a few royal style protocols the royals should follow to "preserve the sanctity of the Royal Family". One of these includes wearing pantyhose when their legs are exposed in public. Daena continued to Express.co.uk: "Royal women are also discouraged from showing off their cleavage.

"In order to still wear bespoke dresses with daring necklines, the Duchess of Cambridge has her evening gowns altered ever so slightly to keep with the rules, while her later mother-in-law, Princess Diana used to hold her clutch to her chest while exiting vehicles." Back in her senior royal days, Meghan Markle accidentally broke this royal tradition by flashing her black lacy bra at a wedding. She looked beautiful in a black dress decorated with green, white and pink asymmetrical shapes. This was the Club Monaco Shoanah Dress, which is still available for $329 (around £274).

Meghan paired this with a black Philip Treacy fascinator – a royal favourite – and Aquazzura heels, also in black. However, another unforgettable element of the ensemble was her black bra. Either a button had come undone or Meghan was snapped standing at an angle – but guests were able to see a flash of black lace. Of course, this would have been accidental, and the Duchess looked elegant as she attended the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge has been affected by this on a few occasions – and it wasn’t down to English weather. Kate Middleton’s butter yellow dress was blown up by a gust of wind during her Canadian tour in 2011. The Duchess experienced a similar situation in New Zealand in 2014 when a gust of wind caught her dress as she got off the plane carrying a young Prince George. Despite having access to the best tailors in the world, occasionally things go awry and fashion faux pas happen.