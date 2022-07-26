Nicolas Cage’s ‘superfrenetic’ personality and how he avoided ‘serious mental illness’

Schizophrenia is described by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) as a “serious mental illness” that affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves.

The exact causes of the condition are unknown, but most researchers believe the condition is caused by a combination of genetic or environmental factors. In addition, it is thought that some people are more vulnerable to developing schizophrenia, and certain situations can trigger the condition such as a stressful life event or drug misuse.

Although everyone with schizophrenia is affected differently, symptoms can make it difficult for them to participate in usual, everyday activities. For this reason it is important to recognise symptoms of the condition and seek help or available treatment methods as early as possible.

The NIH explains that people with schizophrenia are usually diagnosed between the ages of 16 and 30, after the first episode of psychosis. However, research shows that gradual changes in thinking, mood, and social functioning often appear before this first episode.