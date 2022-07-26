Partha-Arpita had a close intimate relationship: ED Lawyer’s SENSATIONAL claim

A note with the name of the actress at the minister’s house. After that bag full of money, jewelery was recovered. The entire state has been in turmoil for the past few days. In between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a sensational claim about the West Bengal Cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. Investigators claimed that Partha and Arpita jointly bought a plot of land. Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju made this sensational claim in the court on Monday on behalf of ED. He said that several documents of Arpita were recovered from the minister’s house. Even during the search operation, a document dated 21 January 2012 was found, from which it is known that they bought a land together.

Not only that, Additional Solicitor General also opened up in the court about Partha and Arpita’s relationship. He claims that Partha is a very close to Arpita. The two had a relationship. The two were in regular contact on mobile phones. He also argued in the court that there is a need to interrogate the two people face to face. In response, Partha’s lawyer is heard saying, “I can call my junior. That doesn’t mean there’s an intimate relationship.”

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee put his hand on his CHEST, makes first REMARK after reaching Bhubaneswar

Partha and Arpita arrested in school teacher recruitment corruption case. It is said that the investigators got Arpita’s whereabouts from the note recovered from Partha’s house. After that, the investigators recovered 21 crore 90 lakh cash from Arpita’s house. Jewelery worth Rs 76 lakh and a large amount of foreign currency were also recovered. Although Arpita denied the relationship with Partha. She also said that she is not related to any political party.