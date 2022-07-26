Pensioners living with asthma or other conditions could get up to £369 per month

Many pensioners will be dealing with a health condition, but might not be aware they could receive assistance. One condition which could impact a person’s life on a day to day basis is asthma.

The NHS describes asthma as a lung condition which can cause occasional breathing difficulties.

It can affect people of all ages, although it may develop for the first time in adults.

Asthma currently has no cure, although people can take simple treatments to help the symptoms stay under control.

When people have asthma in old age, the symptoms may feel harder to control and it could take longer to recover from an asthma attack.

